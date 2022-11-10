Choctaw Co. elects new Superintendent for the Board of Education

CHOCTAW CO., Ala. (WTOK) - The Choctaw County School District has a new Superintendent for the Board of Education.

Jacqui James is the new face for the seat as she won the race against Tatshum “Blakley” Johnson and Incumbent Dorothy Banks.

James has been in education for nearly 30 years. After pulling herself out of retirement, she ran for the Superintendent position.

James thanked everyone for supporting her and said she looks forward to serving the kids in the county once again.

James said her first focus will be on the county’s reading scores.

“Our reading scores are very, very low. We had one school that in a five-year period went from 4.7% of the students on schedule and down the road 0% were on schedule. Alabama is implementing the Literacy Law this year. If third grade, which is so crucial because that’s when kids go from learning to read to reading to learn. If they’re not proficient in third grade they’re going to be held back. The main question is, what if they aren’t proficient at the end of that year? What’s going to happen? We need more information,” said James.

James will officially be sworn into her new role in January of 2023.

