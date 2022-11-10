Crimenet 11_10_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate McKenzie Blair Bounds.

Bounds is a 28-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 5″ in height and weighs 120 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out Lauderdale County Circuit Court where she has been charged with the crime of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Bounds can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

