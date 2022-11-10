Flirting with freezing this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thursday and Friday bring more pleasant weather to our area. Highs will remain in the 70s, but additional cloud cover will be possible as we get the outer fringe clouds from the tropical system known as Nicole. Actually, isolated showers can’t be ruled out for our AL counties early Friday from some of the outer rain bands of Nicole. Otherwise, we’ll have dry weather until we get behind a cold front that’ll cross by Friday evening.

In the wake of the front, light showers are expected for our area early Saturday morning due to an upper-level disturbance. Those showers will be gone by the afternoon, but the cooler air will surely be moving in. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will stay around the Mid 50s, but the low temps will flirt with freezing. Regardless, a killing frost is expected...so make sure to protect any tender vegetation by this weekend.

Next week will remain unseasonably cool with highs staying in the 50s, but mornings may warm up a bit. It looks like another chance for rain will move in by Monday evening...affiliated with an area of low pressure. These showers could linger into Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates from Storm Team 11.

Tracking the Tropics

Nicole became a hurricane on Wednesday. It’ll bring rain, wind, and storm surge to Florida along with rain to several SE and Mid-Atlantic states in the days to come.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.