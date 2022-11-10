Flirting with freezing this weekend

Cold weather is on the way
Cold weather is on the way(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thursday and Friday bring more pleasant weather to our area. Highs will remain in the 70s, but additional cloud cover will be possible as we get the outer fringe clouds from the tropical system known as Nicole. Actually, isolated showers can’t be ruled out for our AL counties early Friday from some of the outer rain bands of Nicole. Otherwise, we’ll have dry weather until we get behind a cold front that’ll cross by Friday evening.

In the wake of the front, light showers are expected for our area early Saturday morning due to an upper-level disturbance. Those showers will be gone by the afternoon, but the cooler air will surely be moving in. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will stay around the Mid 50s, but the low temps will flirt with freezing. Regardless, a killing frost is expected...so make sure to protect any tender vegetation by this weekend.

Next week will remain unseasonably cool with highs staying in the 50s, but mornings may warm up a bit. It looks like another chance for rain will move in by Monday evening...affiliated with an area of low pressure. These showers could linger into Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates from Storm Team 11.

Tracking the Tropics

Nicole became a hurricane on Wednesday. It’ll bring rain, wind, and storm surge to Florida along with rain to several SE and Mid-Atlantic states in the days to come.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Even though the big win didn’t happen in Mississippi, a couple of players in the state did...
Two Mississippi Lottery players hit $50,000 winning Powerball numbers
Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away at age 73
Jeff Cook, founding member of ALABAMA, dies at 73

Latest News

Nicole is a hurricane
Nicole is now a hurricane
A mix of sun and clouds all day
Fall like conditions return for the rest of the week
Temps go downhill by the weekend
No more record heat this week
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 8th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 8th, 2022