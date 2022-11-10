Habitat for Humanity receives big donation from businesses

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity received a huge donation on Wednesday.

Representatives from BankPlus, Citizens National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded a total of over 19,000 dollars for the Partnership Grant Program.

Monica Bradley, the Executive Director with Habitat for Humanity, said these grants will be used to make home repairs in Kemper, Neshoba, Clarke, Netwon and Lauderdale counties.

“We are really excited to be able to take the money and use it for those critical home repairs from using it to help someone be able to take a bath because we have retrofit their bathroom. Or simply adding handrails to the bath so that someone who is handicapped may be able to use that. Also, using it for roofs or using it to make repairs outside of the home, to make it weather tight so it is a lot of things we can do with this money,” said Bradley.

Habitat for Humanity is very appreciative to businesses for their donation.

They believe these funds will go a long way and help a lot of people in the community.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.