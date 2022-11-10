Habitat for Humanity receives big donation from businesses

By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity received a huge donation on Wednesday.

Representatives from BankPlus, Citizens National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded a total of over 19,000 dollars for the Partnership Grant Program.

Monica Bradley, the Executive Director with Habitat for Humanity, said these grants will be used to make home repairs in Kemper, Neshoba, Clarke, Netwon and Lauderdale counties.

“We are really excited to be able to take the money and use it for those critical home repairs from using it to help someone be able to take a bath because we have retrofit their bathroom. Or simply adding handrails to the bath so that someone who is handicapped may be able to use that. Also, using it for roofs or using it to make repairs outside of the home, to make it weather tight so it is a lot of things we can do with this money,” said Bradley.

Habitat for Humanity is very appreciative to businesses for their donation.

They believe these funds will go a long way and help a lot of people in the community.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Even though the big win didn’t happen in Mississippi, a couple of players in the state did...
Two Mississippi Lottery players hit $50,000 winning Powerball numbers
Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away at age 73
Jeff Cook, founding member of ALABAMA, dies at 73

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Biden hails Democrats’ ‘strong night,’ acknowledges concerns
Lauderdale Co. voters showed up to the polls
Lauderdale Co. voters showed up to the polls
Anderson Regional Cancer Center brings awareness to Lung Cancer this month.
Anderson Regional Cancer Center brings awareness to Lung Cancer this month
Nicole is a hurricane
Nicole is now a hurricane