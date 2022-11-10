JSU Women’s Soccer set to take on the Crimson Tide in NCAA Tournament

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Who is SWAC? The Jackson State Women’s Soccer Team sure is.

For the first time in eleven years, the Lady Tigers are champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Tigers won the regular season title in October for the first time since 2011 and the SWAC for the first time since 2013.

On top of football and women’s soccer, Lady Tigers defender, Brittney Williams, wants the public to know there’s other history being made across several JSU’s athletic programs.

“It’s not all about football. Other teams are winning on campus too. There’s cross country, track, and volleyball,” Williams said. “They’re really successful as well. So, I think we should all shed light on all the sports instead of just focusing on football because everybody is being successful. Everybody is winning right now.”

Head Coach Ted Flogaites was named the 2022 SWAC Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year. He described how excited he is for his team to play for a chance at a national title.

“It’s so hard to win a championship at this sport at any level. So, enjoy the process, enjoy being in our uniform, enjoy being a player because a player’s career is really short and it’s the same message when we go play Alabama man. What a great occasion.”

The Lady Tigers rolled out Wednesday afternoon for Tuscaloosa where they will take on the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night at 6 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Even though the big win didn’t happen in Mississippi, a couple of players in the state did...
Two Mississippi Lottery players hit $50,000 winning Powerball numbers
Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away at age 73
Jeff Cook, founding member of ALABAMA, dies at 73

Latest News

Geronimo Warner
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: JSU basketball player passes away
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
Auburn introduces John Cohen as Athletic Director.
Auburn introduces John Cohen as athletic director
Russell Christian Academy brings home their 6th consecutive state title.
RCA brings home their sixth consecutive state championship