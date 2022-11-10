JSU Women’s Soccer set to take on the Crimson Tide in NCAA Tournament

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Who is SWAC? The Jackson State Women’s Soccer Team sure is.

For the first time in eleven years, the Lady Tigers are champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Tigers won the regular season title in October for the first time since 2011 and the SWAC for the first time since 2013.

On top of football and women’s soccer, Lady Tigers defender, Brittney Williams, wants the public to know there’s other history being made across several JSU’s athletic programs.

“It’s not all about football. Other teams are winning on campus too. There’s cross country, track, and volleyball,” Williams said. “They’re really successful as well. So, I think we should all shed light on all the sports instead of just focusing on football because everybody is being successful. Everybody is winning right now.”

Head Coach Ted Flogaites was named the 2022 SWAC Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year. He described how excited he is for his team to play for a chance at a national title.

“It’s so hard to win a championship at this sport at any level. So, enjoy the process, enjoy being in our uniform, enjoy being a player because a player’s career is really short and it’s the same message when we go play Alabama man. What a great occasion.”

The Lady Tigers rolled out Wednesday afternoon for Tuscaloosa where they will take on the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night at 6 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.