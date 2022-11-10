Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Billy Sollie announces plan to retire

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After 27 years as Lauderdale County Sheriff, Billy Sollie said that he will not seek re-election.

Sheriff Sollie said he will finish out his seventh term in office and then spend more time with his family and traveling. Sollie has been in law enforcement for nearly 50 years. He was elected sheriff in 1995. Since then, the department has become accredited and recently moved into a new building.

“I’ve got mixed emotions. I still truly love being part of the team that goes out and catches bad guys and girls,” Sollie explained. “The administrative side of it and the wear and tear of the fear of the unknown wears you down. I think it’s time for me to try to sleep late and do what I need to do for me throughout the day.”

We will have more from Billy Sollie on Frontline Responders. That airs Sunday at 10 p.m. and on Monday morning.

