MCC hosts event honoring veterans

MCC veterans program
MCC veterans program(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered at Meridian Community College to celebrate the lives of veterans who fought for our freedom.

“I mean, the veterans are such an important part of our Community and their important part of this college. So we like to take an opportunity a couple of times a year, but in certainly in this form at this time of the year, to just honor them and to recognize their contribution. We have a number of faculty and staff and students who are veterans. Of course, certainly, our community just relies on on our military bases and our opportunities in that regard,” said the Meridian Community College President, Dr. Thomas Huebner.

Veterans and service members not only love what they do, but they love being a part of others lives.

“The ability to be a part of something bigger than ourselves, right? And to be able to serve, and, you know, be in the service of others to benefit others. I think that there’s a lot of fulfillment. In doing that,” said the Commanding Officer at NAS Meridian, Commander Karen Teague.

A lot of things go on while one is serving their country, but there is one thing that stands out to many members.

“What sticks out most to me? Is those who I serve with. And it doesn’t matter if I’m in, you know, the worst place on earth; it’s always the people the people make it happen. If it wasn’t for the young men and women that I get to serve with, you know this wouldn’t be half as fun. The camaraderie is amazing. You will not find this in any other organization other than in the Department of Defense,” said Teague.

