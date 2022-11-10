Meridian gets indoor baseball, softball athletic facility

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Baseball and softball athletes and enthusiasts will soon have indoor batting cages to help improve their skills. Meridian will be home to a new business with state of the art technology.

Performance Academy at 2516 5th Street will offer top performance equipment for athletes, such as HitTrax, Rapsodo and FungoMan. The nearly 15,000 square foot facility will offer ten batting cages, four 70-foot lanes, and digital features to improve pitching, catching and batting.

News 11 will follow this story to give you in-depth information from the economic side, as well as how local coaches will use this facility.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.