MHSAA announces 2022 Mr. Football award winners
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced the 2022 Mr. Football award winners Thursday.

One Mr. Football recipient was picked from each of the six classifications. The winners were selected by high school coaches and members of the media state-wide.

The award winners are listed below:

  • Class 1A: Ty Jones – RB/LB, Bay Springs, Senior
  • Class 2A: Austin Goss – QB, Scott Central, Senior
  • Class 3A: Suntarine Perkins – RB/LB, Raleigh, Senior
  • Class 4A: Isaac Smith – RB/DB, Itawamba, Senior
  • Class 5A: Dante Dowdell – RB, Picayune, Senior
  • Class 6A: Bray Hubbard – QB, Ocean Springs, Senior

According to the MHSAA, more information about awards presentations will be shared in advance of the 2022 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi Gridiron Classic MHSAA Football State Championships.

The state championships will be hosted at M. M. Roberts Stadium (The Rock) on the campus of Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on December 2-3

