Michael Oher, who inspired 'The Blind Side,' marries partner of 17 years

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Tennessee Titans player Michael Oher officially tied the knot with his partner of 17 years, Tiffany Roy, in Nashville over the weekend, “TODAY” reports.

Oher, the inspiration for the hit movie “The Blind Side,” announced the news on his Instagram account Tuesday.

“Filled with joy, can’t believe people took their time and came to celebrate! My beautiful wife, I love you so much, thank you for blessing me with our family! Easily the best single weekend I’ve ever been apart of. Not being from the area everyone came to was even more special. I won’t be able to tell everyone thank you, if I saw you this weekend, thank you! I’m complete, let’s keep trending upward! ❤️❤️❤️”

According to “TODAY”, the couple met at the administration building of the University of Mississippi 17 years ago. They got engaged in July 2021 and walked down the aisle on Nov. 5.

They also have four children together -- Kobi, MJ, Kierstin and Naivi.

Congratulations Michael and Tiffany!

