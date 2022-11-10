Mobile man ruled incompetent to stand trial for threat on Biden’s life

Judge orders federal authorities to try to restore defendant’s competency before trial
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of threatening to “put a bullet” in President Joe Biden’s head is not competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Prosecutors allege that John Andrew Bazor Jr. called the White House switchboard in July and threatened to “put a bullet” in the president’s head. The U.S. Secret Service arrested him eight days later.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose, citing the results of a psychological evaluation, determined that the defendant suffers from a mental disease that significantly impairs his ability to understand the nature of the charges and assist in his own defense. She ordered the government to hospitalize and treat him for up to four months in an attempt to restore his competency.

At that point, he would stand trial. But his attorney, Gordon Armstrong, said Bazor’s mental state at the time of the offense would be an issue that point.

“That will be the next step. …It’s a different burden and a different standard,” he said.

According to a Secret Service affidavit, Bazor called the White House on July 10.

“I am coming to assassinate the president; I can’t wait to see your faces when I put a bullet in him,” he said, according to the complaint.

After agents tracked down Bazor at a Mobile motel on Satchel Paige Drive, he admitted that the phone number that had been used to call the White House was his and that he wanted to hurt the president.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
James Alexander Starks, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in...
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
Performance Academy at 2516 5th Street will offer top performance equipment for athletes.
Meridian gets indoor baseball, softball athletic facility
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie announces he will not seek re-election.
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Billy Sollie announces plan to retire
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

The Opening Gala for the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope is set for Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1...
Trees of Christmas at Merrehope Nov. 20-Dec. 31
A man died in a car crash early Friday in Lauderdale County.
York man dies in wreck on interstate
Cover any outdoor plants
First Alert: Sunday there is a low potential for frost with overnight lows near freezing
Veterans could get a grant to start their own small businesses under this bill proposal
Veterans could get a grant to start their own small businesses under this bill proposal
East Central takes down Meridian in their 81-63 victory Thursday night.
ECCC men's basketball beats Meridian for the first time in four years