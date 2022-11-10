Mr. Joe W. “Papa Bud” Casey

Funeral services for Joe W. “Papa Bud” Casey, 96, will be Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Advent Cemetery in Silas. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Born December 27, 1925, he passed away Monday, November 7, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Callie Stokley Casey; longtime friend and companion, Viola Moseley Turner; his parents, David Henry Casey and Artie Jackson Casey; son Oscar Logan and his wife Marilyn; great granddaughter, Joy Willis; brothers, Patrick Casey, John Casey Sr., David Casey; sisters, Nellie Morgan, Myrtis Holland, Corine Presley, Ollie Guinn, Lottie Presley, and Mary Broadhead.

He is survived by son, Will (Kristin) Turner; daughter, Shirley Logan; grandchildren, Mathew (Tammy) Logan, Joe (Carinthia) Logan, Steve Logan, Cathy (Eddie) Eden, Addison Turner, William Turner; thirteen great grandchildren, eighteen great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was a resident of Choctaw County Alabama and a member of Mt. Sterling Baptist Church in Butler. For most of his life, he worked as an automobile mechanic.

Pallbearers are Keith Cook, Will Turner, Mathew Logan, Michael Logan, Andrew Morgan, and Eddie Eden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Sterling Baptist Church, 512 Tuscahoma Rd, Butler, AL 36904.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

