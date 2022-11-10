Funeral services for Mr. LaChuncey Harris will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 pm at St. Luke Baptist Church, Waynesboro with Rev. Donald Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Waynesboro Cemetery, with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Mr. Harris ,27, of Waynesboro, who died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital.

