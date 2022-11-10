Union: Services for Mrs. Helen Milling will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Lucern Church of God Cemetery. Bro. Rusty Walton and Bro. Jerry Bennett will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:30 am, prior to services at Milling Funeral Home.

Mrs. Helen Milling, age 87, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Sharon Milling Clarke (Graham) of Decatur

2 Sons: Mark Milling (Laura) of Meridian

Steve Milling (Kim) of Union

Grandchildren: Dana Germany (Jaye), Morgan Goza (Brandon), Carly Milling, Claire Milling Clanton (Tanner), Cole Milling, AnnaLea Pettigrew (Kieran), and Abigail Clarke

Great-Grandchildren: Connor Germany, Mary-Caroline Germany, Sam Germany, Ann Marie Goza, Charlie Goza, and Bennett Clanton

1 Bro: Hugh Smith (Martha)

Numerous nieces and nephews

Mrs. Helen Milling is preceded in death by her husband: Martis Milling, parents: Omer & Willie B. Smith, one brother: O.D. Smith, one sister: Marie Johnson, and one great-grandson: Jaye Edward “JJ” Germany

Pallbearers: Cole Milling, Jaye Germany, Brandon Goza, Kieran Pettigrew, Tanner Clanton, and Connor Germany

Honorary Pallbearers: Nephews

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

