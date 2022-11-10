Mrs. Ramona Donald

Ramona Donald
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Ramona Donald will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at East Baptist Church with Minister Sheila Street officiating.  Burial will follow in East Baptist Church Cemetery with arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.  Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Mrs. Donald, 62, of Pachuta, who died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at her residence.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

