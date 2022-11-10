Nicole makes a landfall along Florida’s east coast early Thursday

Landfall was around 2AM CST / 3AM EST(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Nicole made a landfall around 2AM CST as a category 1 hurricane on Florida’s east coast at North Hutchinson Island near Vero Beach. At the time of landfall, it had max sustained winds of 75 mph. It’ll continue to move across the peninsula, then it’ll recurve towards the NE...impacting parts of GA, the Carolinas, and the Virginias by the end of the week.

