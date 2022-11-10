Pelicans unveil new Mardi Gras City Edition Uniforms

Pelicans unveil new Mardi Gras City Edition jerseys
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans unveil a new uniform for the season.

The Pels release a new uniform and it celebrates the City of New Orleans and the spirit of Mardi Gras.

The Pelicans put out these pictures on their official Twitter account this morning.

It’s the 2022-23 Nike City Edition uniform decked out in purple, green, and gold.

The new look will be featured during select games throughout the NBA season.

Other items like hats and t-shirts will be on sale in the team store at the smoothie king center tonight prior to tipoff against the Portland Trailblazers.

The game starts at seven.

