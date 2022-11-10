Shelby museum to dedicate Casey Casanova exhibit on Marine Corps birthday

An exhibit honoring Marine Lance Corporal Casey Casanova is now on display at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby is honoring the first female member of the armed forces from the Magnolia State to be killed in action in the Global War on Terror.

Thursday, the museum will officially dedicate an exhibit honoring Marine Lance Corporal Casey Casanova of McComb.

Casanova and three other Marines were killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq in May of 2008.

The exhibit has Casanova’s dress uniform, her helmet and several medals.

The artifacts were donated by Casanova’s mother, Paula Carruth.

Thursday is also the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

“(Casey) loved her country, she loved her God, her people and she was trying to make a difference,” said Carruth. “She made a difference, I think she did.”

“Casey is now a permanent fixture within the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum, our state’s official museum for military history, so we’re humbled and honored and excited frankly, to be able to continue Casey’s legacy,” said Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

Thursday’s ceremony is at 10 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

It will included the unveiling of a bronze bus of Casanova, sculpted by a Florida artist who is also retired from the U.S. Marine Corps.

