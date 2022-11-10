Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole

James Alexander Starks, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in...
James Alexander Starks, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of Tanisha “NeNe” Berry in January 2020.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to killing a woman in Meridian in January 2020.

District Attorney Kassie Coleman said James Alexander Starks, 33, entered a plea to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of Tanisha “NeNe” Berry.

Circuit Court Judge Bo Bailey sentenced Starks to serve 40 years in prison on the murder charge with 10 years for aggravated assault suspended. He must serve the 40 years without the possibility of parole or early release.

The Meridian Police Department investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Coleman and Assistant DA Tommy Whitfield.

