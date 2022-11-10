Visit national parks for free Friday in honor of Veterans

(CNN) - Americans can mark Veterans Day by visiting a national park, for free.

The National Park Service is waving entrance fees at more than 400 parks across the country Friday, Nov. 11, in honor of the holiday. It’s also offering free lifetime military passes to Veterans and gold star families whose loved one was killed in service.

The free passes provide access to more than 2,000 federal recreation spots, including national parks and wildlife refuges. Find a national park near you here.

