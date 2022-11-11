Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022, as required by the Alabama Accountability Act.
There are 79 schools on the list. The number is up by four from the previous year when there were 75 failing schools.
The number of Birmingham schools included on the list declined this year.
Seven schools worked their way off the list, including Booker T. Washington K-8, Brown Elementary, Hemphill Elementary, West End Academy, Hudson K-8, Jones Valley Middle, Putnam Middle school.
Four Birmingham schools were added to the list for 2022, including Arrington Elementary, Central Park Elementary, Inglenook K-8, and Parker High School.
Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said he is pleased with the continued improvement in academic achievement for all students. “Our educators are laser-focused on academic achievement and our scholars, and their families are committed to success,” Sullivan said. “We still have opportunity for improvement. We will not be satisfied until none of our schools are included on this list.”
Jefferson County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Walter B. Gonsoulin added the following statement:
“We are not making excuses. We are owning this data and establishing an intentional and targeted improvement plan. No individual administrator, teacher, staff member, or student caused this situation, and it is not productive to point fingers. However, I truly believe individuals working together with a common purpose will be the catalyst to move the needle in the right direction. As we communicated to parents and school employees Thursday night, the district leadership team has already met with each school’s principal. We stand ready to assist them in any way possible. We will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of all areas of the schools to assist in developing a plan for improvement. The district will ensure that the schools have the resources and support necessary to improve student achievement.”
Below is the ASDE’s failing schools list for 2022:
- Bullock County High School
- Greenville High School
- Lafayette High School
- Choctaw County High School
- Clarke County High School
- Jackson High School
- Keith Middle-High School
- Southside High School
- Tipton Durant Middle School
- Bruce K Craig Elementary School
- Escambia County High School
- W S Neal High School
- Greene County High School
- Greensboro High School
- Clay-Chalkville High School
- Center Point High School
- Hueytown High School
- Minor High School
- Pleasant Grove High School
- Central Elementary School
- Central High School
- Ben C Rain High School
- Booker T Washington Middle School
- Mattie T Blount High School
- The Pathway
- Pillans Middle School
- John L Leflore Magnet School
- CF Vigor High School
- Lillie B Williamson High School
- Monroe County High School
- Bellingrath Middle School
- Capitol Heights Middle School
- Carver Senior High School
- Chisholm Elementary School
- Davis Elementary School
- Dunbar-Ramer School
- Highland Avenue Elementary School
- Jefferson Davis High School
- Lanier Senior High School
- Lee High School
- Morningview Elementary School
- Nixon Elementary School
- Park Crossing High School
- Southlawn Middle School
- Robert C Hatch High School
- Aliceville High School
- Sumter Central High School
- Holt High School
- Wilcox Central High School
- Anniston High School
- Charles F Hard Elementary School
- Bessemer City High School
- Bush Hills STEAM Academy
- George Washington Carver High School
- Central Park Elementary School
- Green Acres Middle School
- Hayes K-8
- Huffman High School-Magnet
- Inglenook School
- Jackson-Olin High School
- Parker High School
- Smith Middle School
- Richard Arrington Elementary
- Wenonah High School
- Woodlawn High School-Magnet
- Faine Elementary School
- Fairfield High Preparatory School
- Chapman Middle School
- Lanett Senior High School
- Lanett Junior High School
- Linden High School
- Midfield High School
- Clark Elementary School
- Payne Elementary School
- Selma High School
- Tarrant High School
- Central Elementary School
- Paul W Bryant High School
- Westlawn Middle School
