Boys and Girls Club host annual Celebration of Excellence Dinner

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a packed house at Kahlmus Auditorium on the Mississippi State University-Meridian campus Thursday night for the East Mississippi Boys and Girls Club’s biggest fundraiser. This is the Organization’s first time hosting this event since 2019.

The Celebration of Excellence dinner is a time when supporters of the club gather to raise money for the program. Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder of STEM NOLA, which is short for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics was the guest speaker.

Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club, Ricky Hood spoke with News 11 about the organization’s future moving forward.

" I think this community has always been very supportive of the Boys and Girls Clubs. Also, being supportive of children. I believe we can always do more. This dinner is a way to give this community an opportunity to pat themselves on the back for the things they do for the children of the community. We hear so many negative things, but we are one of the groups that are out there on a regular basis that’s doing some positive things with young people,” said Hood.

“Without our community and the funding they provide us, we will not be able to do the things that we do today. We are really excited to be back, and we want to let the community know we are still here,” said Club’s President Danny Russell.

If you want to help this organization, you can donate by going to their website eastmsbgc.org.

