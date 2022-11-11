Carroll County man facing sex charges involving animals

Mike Bobbitt
Mike Bobbitt(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Carroll County man was arrested Friday at his home after an investigation led to police taking possession of “several dogs.”

According to the Carrol County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Mike Bobbitt was arrested after Carroll deputies executed a search warrant after an investigation.

Deputies then took evidence from the home including computers. Sharon Stone, Operations Manager in Defense of Animals was called in to take custody of several dogs from the home and the neighborhood.

Bobbitt was booked into the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correction Facility and was charged with two counts of sexual battery and two counts of unnatural intercourse with beasts.

Bobbitt remains jailed, with additional charges possibly pending.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a car crash early Friday in Lauderdale County.
York man dies in wreck on interstate
James Alexander Starks, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in...
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
Performance Academy at 2516 5th Street will offer top performance equipment for athletes.
Meridian gets indoor baseball, softball athletic facility
What does the future of the Democratic Party look like in Mississippi?
What does the future of the Democratic Party look like in Mississippi?

Latest News

22nd Annual Run for Hope brings over 350 runners to Bonita Lakes.
22nd Annual Run for Hope brings over 350 runners to Bonita Lakes
Holiday Gift Show aims to help local entrepreneurs.
Holiday Gift Show aims to help local entrepreneurs
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
NPF parade shooting caught on video
WTOK's Football Friday - November 11, 2022
The Alabama State Department of Education has released its list of failing schools for 2022.
‘Communities need to get involved’: Central Alabama teacher’s union president reacts to failing schools list