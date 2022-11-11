Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76, reports say

FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for...
FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.(WTOC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.

Variety said he had died of organ failure after being in hospice care, according to his former manager. NBC News received word of his passing from his family.

Full name Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he was well known for his “Sledge-O-Matic” act, where he would smash a number of foods and other items with a large hammer, spraying audience members, and finishing shows by destroying a watermelon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
James Alexander Starks, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in...
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
Performance Academy at 2516 5th Street will offer top performance equipment for athletes.
Meridian gets indoor baseball, softball athletic facility
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie announces he will not seek re-election.
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Billy Sollie announces plan to retire
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Ukraine troops prepare to reclaim city abandoned by Russians
FILE - A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees...
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home
FILE - A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City,...
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil