East Central hands Meridian their first loss of the season

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central takes down Meridian in their 81-63 victory Thursday night.

With ten minutes to go in the game, the Warriors had a ten point lead. Meridian would try to fight their way back into the game and they would get close but East Central would be able to hold their fort at home.

ECCC was able to force the Eagles to turn the ball over 18 total times. The Warriors beat Meridian 81-63 a big win for this new East Central team.

ECCC mens basketball gets a big 81-63 win over Meridian at home tonight. After the game first year head coach, Dylan Shields, told me this is the first time in at least four years that the Warriors have beat the Eagles and that this is a turning point for his team. More at 10! pic.twitter.com/HPAa9akyvW — syd (@sydney_wicker) November 11, 2022

“It’s a big deal. I don’t know if East Central has beat Meridian in about four years,” said Warriors first year head coach Dylan Shields. “You know [coach] James Green does a really really good job. He’s one of the better coaches in our league his teams are always going to defend and play really hard and so I think this win is just a sign of things to come at east central. It’s kind of like a turning point. You know we haven’t had been able to beat Meridian in so long and so this is a big win for our guys. We were picked 14th out of 15th in our league, they were picked 6th so this tells our guys we are right there with the best teams in our league, so we’re excited.”

Tai’Reon Joseph led the Warriors with 27 total points and Tynerious Daniels was right behind with 20 total points.

Meridian’s Calexis Campbell led their efforts with 20 total points and Randarious Hughes assisted with 16 total rebounds.

East Central and Meridian are 3-1 on the season. This was Meridian’ first loss of the year.

MCC will play Semo Prep on Monday at home at 6 p.m. ECCC hits the road to take on Wallace Community College-Selma for the second time this season, on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.