East Central hands Meridian their first loss of the season

ECCC men's basketball celebrates 81-63 win over Meridian.
ECCC men's basketball celebrates 81-63 win over Meridian.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central takes down Meridian in their 81-63 victory Thursday night.

With ten minutes to go in the game, the Warriors had a ten point lead. Meridian would try to fight their way back into the game and they would get close but East Central would be able to hold their fort at home.

ECCC was able to force the Eagles to turn the ball over 18 total times. The Warriors beat Meridian 81-63 a big win for this new East Central team.

“It’s a big deal. I don’t know if East Central has beat Meridian in about four years,” said Warriors first year head coach Dylan Shields. “You know [coach] James Green does a really really good job. He’s one of the better coaches in our league his teams are always going to defend and play really hard and so I think this win is just a sign of things to come at east central. It’s kind of like a turning point. You know we haven’t had been able to beat Meridian in so long and so this is a big win for our guys. We were picked 14th out of 15th in our league, they were picked 6th so this tells our guys we are right there with the best teams in our league, so we’re excited.”

Tai’Reon Joseph led the Warriors with 27 total points and Tynerious Daniels was right behind with 20 total points.

Meridian’s Calexis Campbell led their efforts with 20 total points and Randarious Hughes assisted with 16 total rebounds.

East Central and Meridian are 3-1 on the season. This was Meridian’ first loss of the year.

MCC will play Semo Prep on Monday at home at 6 p.m. ECCC hits the road to take on Wallace Community College-Selma for the second time this season, on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2022
Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
Geronimo Warner
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: former JSU basketball player passes away

Latest News

Performance Academy at 2516 5th Street will offer top performance equipment for athletes.
Meridian gets indoor baseball, softball athletic facility
This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
Pelicans unveil new Mardi Gras City Edition jerseys
Pelicans unveil new Mardi Gras City Edition Uniforms
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) rebounds the ball against Chicago Bulls...
Pelicans shake off rust in fourth quarter to beat Bulls 115-111