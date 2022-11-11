First Alert: Sunday there is a low potential for frost with overnight lows near freezing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY and Happy Veterans Day! We have made it to the end of the week! High temperatures today are in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. A cold front system is on the way bringing very, very cold air along with it. High temperatures starting Saturday will drop nearly 20 degrees into the upper 50s. Overnight lows will be near or below freezing (32 degrees). Jacket and sweater weather remains in the forecast all of next week.

Bring in any outdoor plants or cover them there is a possibility for a light freeze early Sunday morning. Stay safe and have a great weekend. :)

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.