Jane H. Weems

Jane H. Weems
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Jane H. Weems will be held Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with The Reverend A. Austin McGehee officiating. Committal service to follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Jane Howle Weems, age 95 of Meridian passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Jane was born in Tyler, Texas and grew up in Meridian.  She graduated from the University of Alabama in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science and made her home in Meridian.  She shared her lovely soprano voice with the choir at St. Paul’s under the direction of Robert Powell, sang in musical theater productions at the Meridian Little Theater and was a member of the Community Chorus.

Survivors include her daughter, Sarah Anne Johnson of Meridian, and her grandchild, Claire Palmore Johnson of Houston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Scott and Lexie Mary Howle; sister, Sue Nell Howle Thompson.

The family is especially grateful to her doctors Kent Darsey and Thomas Plavac for their care and kindness to Jane in recent years, and to HomeInstead for being there.

Online condolences can be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Monday, November 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
James Alexander Starks, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in...
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
Performance Academy at 2516 5th Street will offer top performance equipment for athletes.
Meridian gets indoor baseball, softball athletic facility
A man died in a car crash early Friday in Lauderdale County.
York man dies in wreck on interstate
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie announces he will not seek re-election.
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Billy Sollie announces plan to retire

Latest News

Ms. Destiny Griffin
Travis Howard Donald
November 11, 2022: Donna Huff Owen, Trees of Open Christmas at Merrehope & Open House
Mr. Michael Lewis