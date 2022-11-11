Funeral services for Jane H. Weems will be held Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with The Reverend A. Austin McGehee officiating. Committal service to follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Jane Howle Weems, age 95 of Meridian passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Jane was born in Tyler, Texas and grew up in Meridian. She graduated from the University of Alabama in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science and made her home in Meridian. She shared her lovely soprano voice with the choir at St. Paul’s under the direction of Robert Powell, sang in musical theater productions at the Meridian Little Theater and was a member of the Community Chorus.

Survivors include her daughter, Sarah Anne Johnson of Meridian, and her grandchild, Claire Palmore Johnson of Houston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Scott and Lexie Mary Howle; sister, Sue Nell Howle Thompson.

The family is especially grateful to her doctors Kent Darsey and Thomas Plavac for their care and kindness to Jane in recent years, and to HomeInstead for being there.

Online condolences can be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Monday, November 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.