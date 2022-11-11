Meridian honors veterans with a special Veterans Day celebration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ”Our veterans, active duty service members, guardsmen, and reservists, your service and sacrifice have kept this country safe and free, and I salute you.”

People from all over the community gathered around the doughboy memorial to honor our nation’s veterans and all they have done for this nation.

“Without the loss of these lives and the remembrance for what they have done for this country to make it free, we would not be the greatest country in the world that we are now, and it’s my honor and privilege to have served in not just one section of the military but two I served in the army and the Air Force both and I am very proud of my service, and I’m proud of all these men that are here today and women too that have served this country in combat and have helped to keep this country free and safe and hopefully they always will be there for us,” said Veterans of Foreign Wars member, Richard Lancaster.

Children’s voices were heard as they sang the military branches’ themes, honoring everyone who fought to keep this nation safe and free.

“As I look out on the crowd, there’s lots of folks here. I’m really happy to see that, and I would like to thank each. Every one of you for taking time out of your day, your holiday, to come here and remember this important occasion, so let’s all walk towards tomorrow continuing to honor them by doing what we can to preserve the freedom they protected,” said Lt. Col. Kelly Miller.

WTOK would also like to extend a special thanks to the Meridian Police Department for providing security for this ceremony.

