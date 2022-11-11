Mr. Michael Lewis

Michael Lewis
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Private memorial services for Mr. Michael Lewis will be held at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Lewis, age 61, of Bailey, Mississippi died on November 10, 2022 after a long battle with Cancer.

Survivors include his mother, Faye Lewis; brother, Gary Lewis; two nieces, Lacey Lewis and Heather Lewis; and 2 great-nieces; and one great-nephew; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, J.D. Lewis.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

