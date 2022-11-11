National Champions Ole Miss visit Children’s of Mississippi patients

Ole Miss baseball players including Brandon Johnson, left, and Hunter Elliott paid Children's...
Ole Miss baseball players including Brandon Johnson, left, and Hunter Elliott paid Children's of Mississippi patients a surprise visit Thursday, letting patients get a look at their 2022 College World Series trophy. Beside them is child life specialist Cara Williams.(Joe Ellis/UMMC Photography | UMMC)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2022 College World Series National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, visited Children’s of Mississippi Thursday.

“Coming to Jackson is always special,” Head Coach Mike Bianco said. “We get to come here and meet a lot of great young people, and a lot of great doctors and nurses as well.

Children had the opportunity to meet their favorite players and see the CWS trophy on display.

Children's of Mississippi patient Kamarion Jenkins of Tchula holds Ole Miss' 2022 College World...
Children's of Mississippi patient Kamarion Jenkins of Tchula holds Ole Miss' 2022 College World Series trophy.(Joe Ellis/UMMC Photography | UMMC)

The Ole Miss players also signed baseballs and posters, played charades, and drew pictures with patients at the hospital’s Rainbow Garden.

“I think that is one of the things that has been overwhelming for me,” Bianco said. “to be able to share [the trophy] with the state of Mississippi and kids alike to be able to take a picture with it and touch it, it’s been a really cool thing for all of us.”

Ole Miss will kick off their title-defending baseball season on February 17, 2023, against Delaware State at Swayze Field in Oxford.

