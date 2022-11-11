Travis Howard Donald, 68, of Meridian, known to friends and family as “Big Trav” or if you were around Oxford in the mid-70s “Colonel”, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Monday, Nov. 7, from cancer.He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy Miles Donald; his three children: Miles Donald and his wife Rebecca of Flowood; Mark Donald of Starkville; Emily Curry and her husband, Evan of Hattiesburg. He is survived by three grandchildren: Calvin Curry, Malcolm Donald, and Beckett Donald.Travis was the eldest of three children: his sister, Sabrina Cook, and brother Jonathan, and several adoring nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Jane Donald.Travis was born in Quitman, Miss. and grew up in Meridian where he graduated from Lamar School, Class of 1972. He attended Ole Miss from 1972-1976, joining the Kappa Sigma fraternity and getting a bachelor’s in business administration. Big Trav became Colonel Reb, donning his uniform, sword, and gun to cheer the Ole Miss Rebels through a less than mediocre season* (sorry, Dad, it’s true) in 1975. He met his wife Nancy Miles during a year of postgrad work in 1977.Travis’s natural salesmanship took him and his wife Nancy around the Southeast, eventually landing them back in Meridian in 1984 with their twin boys. Travis ran the family business -Donald Woodyard- alongside his father and siblings until they sold in 2005. Travis spent the last years of his life adoring his grandchildren, and watching football from his country home in the Dixie community outside of Hattiesburg. It should also be noted that Travis always had awesome dogs with little to no training on his part. They were always, like him, very easy to be around.**There was nothing Travis loved more than having a good time with his friends and family and getting a laugh out of all of them and spending weekends, summers, and vacations by the water with a cold Budweiser in hand and a trucker hat on his head. Knowing this, his family will fulfill his wishes of being cremated and spreading his ashes at his favorite spot of all, Pensacola Beach, Fla.In lieu of flowers or memorials, Travis’ family asks that the next time you are spending time with friends or family, tell them your favorite Travis story... and send it to us too. nmdonald55@gmail.com.*Won 3, Lost 8**Nancy believes all of his dogs were “the worst dogs”.A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, at Robert Barham Family Funeral, 6300 Hwy. 39 North.

