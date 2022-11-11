Trees of Christmas at Merrehope Nov. 20-Dec. 31

The Opening Gala for the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope is set for Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An Opening Gala for the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope is set for Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Holiday tours also start Nov. 20 and continue through Dec. 31. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Merrehope will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for military and senior citizens and $5 for students.

There are numerous special activities being held at Merrehope during the holiday season:

