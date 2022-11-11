A warmer than average night will lead to a beautiful Friday

The low Thursday night into Friday is well above average.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday was a beautiful day in East Mississippi and West Alabama with a high of 76.

Thursday into Friday night will have a well above average love of 57 degrees and that will give way to an even warmer day on Friday.

Friday’s high is sitting at 78 degrees, with no chance of rain and an abundance of sunshine for Veteran’s Day.

