22nd Annual Run for Hope brings over 350 runners to Bonita Lakes

By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Hope Village Guild hosted its 22nd Annual Run for Hope.

The event had over 350 participants taking part in the fun run, the 2-mile walk, the 5k or the 10k all to raise funds to improve the lives of foster care children in the area.

Helen Sims, one of the co-chairs of the event, said she is so thankful to the community for helping Hope Village exceed its fundraising goal this year.

“We cannot say enough thanks as far as, we are just so appreciative for all the participation as far as runners, walkers, volunteers, and people in the community. We are just so lucky to have people support us as we try to help these children,” said Sims.

Hope Village said they raised over 40,000 dollars in sponsorships and over 20,000 dollars in raffle tickets.

The funds raised from the event will help Hope Village do activities with the kids in foster care.

