First Alert: Freezing temps this weekend

Freeze alerts are in effect
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We get behind a cold front this weekend, and you’ll notice the chill! Highs for both Saturday & Sunday will not make it out of the 50s, and those nights will be freezing (literally). Saturday night into Sunday morning, freeze alerts are in effect as temps are expected to drop into the upper 20s - low 30s across the WTOK area. Similar conditions are expected for Sunday night into Monday morning. So, make sure to remember the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.

Another thing to take note of this weekend will be the showers we’ll have to dodge on Saturday morning. An upper-level disturbance will help to create light-moderate showers in our area between 3AM - 10AM Saturday. By Midday, it dries out...but the clouds will be slow to clear out. However, some afternoon sun peeks are expected Saturday. Sunday, expect a day filled with sunshine, but it won’t help much for warming things up.

As for next week, a warm front lifts north Monday and highs should reach the low 60s. Then, the rain moves in again Tuesday as an area of low pressure slides across the Gulf Coast. Behind this system, the sunshine returns for Wednesday...but temps stay well below the average. Highs in the 50s will dominate next week.

