Holiday Gift Show aims to help local entrepreneurs.
By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a perfect day to get a jump start on your holiday shopping.

The Holiday Gift Show was a great opportunity to shop local where several vendors were selling jewelry, clothing, ceramics, freeze dried candy and much more.

Diana Forbes, the gift show organizer, was glad to host the event to be able to support local businesses during the holidays.

“By having this pop-up shop and by having the Holiday Gift Show, we are here to support small businesses, and locals. We actually have vendors that come four hours away to set up with us as well so it’s a great thing. As well as, I have children that’s got their little things here and they are wanting to be entrepreneurs so it’s great to support everyone,” said Forbes.

If you missed the gift show, you have one more chance to shop local at the next Holiday Day Gift Show on December 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Uptown Mall in Meridian.

