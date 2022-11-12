Poplar Springs Elemenatry School hosts Veterans Day program

By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local elementary school in Meridian honored veterans in a very special way Friday morning.

Students at Popular Springs Elementary School hosted a Veterans Day program to honor those men and women who have served in the United States military.

The students sang patriotic songs and recited historically speeches to honor veterans.

Rachel Pomeroy, the Music Specialist at Popular Springs Elementary, said they had been practicing the show since August.

“Since COVID we haven’t had a lot of school assemblies, so we wanted to bring that back now that things are opening up. We wanted to make sure our veterans were celebrated and honored. Also, that our second-grade students really understood what a veteran was, how they serve our country, how they serve them as second graders by protecting them, and the freedoms they get to enjoy even as children in our country,” said Pomeroy.

Kevin Hedgepeth was Navy veteran that attended the program and appreciated the tribute the student put together.

“Seeing how they came up with everything. Seeing how everything went perfectly. It just gave me chills because they actually spent the time and actually gained the knowledge of what we been through. The sacrifices, people dying, losing their life and learning. It actually gave me chills,” said Hedgepeth.

Two students that participated were glad to be able to show love to veterans on their special day.

“It makes me feel proud to honor them and to be an American,” said Mauryah Cole, a student.

“I appreciate them in every single way that they honor us,” said Rylee Eddie, a student.

News 11 wants to wish all the service men and women a happy Veterans Day.

