Rockets defense shuts down the Falcons in round one of the MHSAA 5A playoffs

Neshoba Central shuts down Columbus 27-2 in round one.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central dominated the field against Columbus getting a 27-2 victory over the Falcons to open up the 5A playoffs.

The Falcon’s only win on the night would come from the coin toss where they would elect to defer to the second half.

Offensively the Rockets struggled to move the ball in the first quarter. There was a ton of bad snaps off the ball, regardless both teams were able to run the ball making the first quarter a quick one.

Neshoba Central would start off the second quarter strong with a touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback, Will Williams, to a wide open Charles Stevenson Jr. Rockets would lead 7-0.

The Rockets defense would complete shut down the Falcons and Williams would return to the field to find Stevenson once again in the exact same position for another Neshoba Central touchdown.

Neshoba Central would only give up a safety to Columbus to win 27-2. The Rockets advance to round two of the MHSAA 5A playoffs.

Neshoba Central will head to West Point to take on the Green Wave at 7 p.m. on Friday November 18th. This is a rematch of last years North State Championship game where the Rockets lost 20-14.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Alexander Starks, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in...
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
A man died in a car crash early Friday in Lauderdale County.
York man dies in wreck on interstate
Performance Academy at 2516 5th Street will offer top performance equipment for athletes.
Meridian gets indoor baseball, softball athletic facility
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie announces he will not seek re-election.
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Billy Sollie announces plan to retire

Latest News

Neshoba Central shuts down Columbus 27-2.
Neshoba Central beats Columbus in round one of the 2022 MHSAA 5A playoffs
WTOK's Football Friday - November 11, 2022
The Philadelphia Tornadoes beat the Heidelberg Oilers 27-14 to advance in the MHSAA playoffs.
Tailgate: Tornadoes twirl over Heidelberg 27-14
East Central takes down Meridian in their 81-63 victory Thursday night.
ECCC men's basketball beats Meridian for the first time in four years