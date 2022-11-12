Rockets defense shuts down the Falcons in round one of the MHSAA 5A playoffs

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central dominated the field against Columbus getting a 27-2 victory over the Falcons to open up the 5A playoffs.

The Falcon’s only win on the night would come from the coin toss where they would elect to defer to the second half.

The Rockets are hosting Columbus in the MHSAA 5A playoffs tonight. Columbus won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. LETS BALL 🏈@NeshobaFootball @WTOKTV pic.twitter.com/uIuDn6hIyz — syd (@sydney_wicker) November 12, 2022

Offensively the Rockets struggled to move the ball in the first quarter. There was a ton of bad snaps off the ball, regardless both teams were able to run the ball making the first quarter a quick one.

Neshoba Central would start off the second quarter strong with a touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback, Will Williams, to a wide open Charles Stevenson Jr. Rockets would lead 7-0.

The Rockets starting off the second quarter the best way possible with a Will Williams touchdown pass to a wide open Charles Stevenson! Neshoba leads 7-0.@WTOKTV @NeshobaFootball pic.twitter.com/uXGNW3djVH — syd (@sydney_wicker) November 12, 2022

The Rockets defense would complete shut down the Falcons and Williams would return to the field to find Stevenson once again in the exact same position for another Neshoba Central touchdown.

It’s almost like deja vu 😏



Williams to Stevenson Jr. again! Rockets lead 14-0 with about 5 to go in the half.@WTOKTV @NeshobaFootball pic.twitter.com/1OCv1zs84K — syd (@sydney_wicker) November 12, 2022

Neshoba Central would only give up a safety to Columbus to win 27-2. The Rockets advance to round two of the MHSAA 5A playoffs.

Neshoba Central will head to West Point to take on the Green Wave at 7 p.m. on Friday November 18th. This is a rematch of last years North State Championship game where the Rockets lost 20-14.

