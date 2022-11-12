Tailgate: Tornadoes twirl over Heidelberg 27-14

The Philadelphia Tornadoes beat the Heidelberg Oilers 27-14 to advance in the MHSAA playoffs.
The Philadelphia Tornadoes beat the Heidelberg Oilers 27-14 to advance in the MHSAA playoffs.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Tornadoes beat the Heidelberg Oilers 27-14 to advance in the MHSAA playoffs.

The field at Heidelberg was packed as both Oiler and Tornado faithful packed the stands to see this game and they got plenty of action. The game started with a short opening kickoff that gave Philly great field position. That position would be short lived as there was miscommunication on the handoff, which resulted in a fumble that the Oilers recovered. It was not done there as the Oilers would have a miscommunicated handoff of their own at the goal line, which Philly recovered and took it down to the end zone, which would result in a Tornado touchdown to make it 7-0.

Philadelphia and Heidelberg both had multiple drives that stalled after the initial score, but the second half was a scoring frenzy before Philly was able to come away with the win. The Tornadoes advance and will face Scott Central next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Alexander Starks, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in...
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
This is a 2015 photo of Michael Oher of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image...
Michael Oher, who inspired ‘The Blind Side,’ marries partner of 17 years
A man died in a car crash early Friday in Lauderdale County.
York man dies in wreck on interstate
Performance Academy at 2516 5th Street will offer top performance equipment for athletes.
Meridian gets indoor baseball, softball athletic facility
Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie announces he will not seek re-election.
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Billy Sollie announces plan to retire

Latest News

WTOK's Football Friday - November 11, 2022
East Central takes down Meridian in their 81-63 victory Thursday night.
ECCC men's basketball beats Meridian for the first time in four years
One of the country’s best goalkeepers aims to end her final season with some more hardware
Crone looks to help lead Alabama women’s soccer to a national title
ECCC men's basketball celebrates 81-63 win over Meridian.
East Central hands Meridian their first loss of the season