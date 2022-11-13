21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured

Jeremy Liberto, 21, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Saturday night after a shooting near the corner of Washington Avenue and Bowen Avenue.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Police confirm two people were shot in Downtown Ocean Springs Saturday night.

Captain Ryan Lemaire confirms the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the sidewalk near the corner of Washington Avenue and Bowen Avenue. Officers responded to the scene to find the two injured people and a suspect who was being detained by a security guard.

That suspect is 21-year-old Jeremy Liberto of Gulfport, who is now in police custody.

According to witnesses, Liberto was involved in a physical altercation with one of the victims 45 minutes prior at the Ocean Springs Daquiri Company. He then left the scene and returned with a handgun. He confronted the victims on the sidewalk near the intersection and opened fire, shooting two people.

One witness claims more than two shots were fired, but the other shots didn’t hit anyone. We’re working to confirm this information.

Liberto’s gun was taken from him by bystanders, and he was detained until officers placed him into custody. Both victims were transported by Acadian Ambulance to the Ocean Springs Hospital.

Liberto is currently being housed at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond. He’s awaiting bond hearing with Judge Calvin Taylor and is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information should call the Ocean Springs Police Department 228-875-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.

