Anderson Regional Health System urges public to get COVID vaccines and boosters before the holidays

By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the holidays get closer and people begin to plan family gatherings, medical experts want to remind the public to stay up to date with your COVID vaccines and boosters to ensure a healthy and safe Thanksgiving and Christmas season.

Dr. Keith Everett, the Chief Medical Officer at Anderson Regional Health System, said they are still seeing patients with COVID at the hospital so they still recommend that you to get your vaccines and boosters before the holidays to make it less likely for the virus to spread.

“It’s still recommended to be vaccinated against COVID. Everybody knows you can still get COVID even though you’ve been vaccinated, but studies have shown that if you are vaccinated, you’re much less likely to become sick, ill, or be hospitalized. The newer COVID vaccines have been updated to give you protection to some of the newer variants so if you haven’t been vaccinated, it’s important to get vaccinated. If you haven’t gotten your boosters, it is important to get your boosters because they give you more protection,” said Dr. Everett.

Anderson urges the community to contact your local pharmacy or primary care provider for information about the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

If you are experiencing symptoms or have questions, you can contact Anderson’s Express Care Clinic at 601-703-8450.

