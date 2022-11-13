Auburn secures win over Texas A&M 13-10

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers secured a win over the Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday night, ending a five-game losing streak.

With just 1:33 to go in the first quarter, Auburn wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson completed a 16-yard touchdown pass after four plays and 62 yards.

Auburn went to told Texas A&M at zero as the game headed into halftime.

Auburn extended their lead over Texas A&M in the second half. After four plays and nine yards, the Tigers scored a 34-yard field goal with just 39 seconds left in the third quarter.

With 10:48 left to play, the Aggies managed to get on the scoreboard with a 48-yard field goal after four plays and eight yards.

But Auburn wasn’t done. With 3:02 left in the game, a 26-yard field goal extended the Tigers’ lead.

Texas A&M scored a 17-yard TD with just 1:33 left to play but it wasn’t enough to hold off Auburn.

The Tigers went on to beat the Aggies 10-3. Auburn’s victory marked the first win under Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who was named the program’s interim head coach last week.

Auburn, 4-6, will host Western Kentucky next Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.