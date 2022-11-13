Biloxi’s VFW Post 2434 celebrates 100-year-old WWII Veteran’s birthday

Biloxi's VFW Post 2434 is celebrating Charles Melson's 100th birthday. The last WWII veteran at the post.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Charles Melson is a World War II veteran who is celebrating his birthday with Biloxi’s VFW Post 2434. He is turning 100 years old and is the last WWII veteran at the post.

“Well, I’m happy to be here tonight. It was a long trip and I hope there’s a bit more to it,” Melson said.

He was stationed at Pearl Harbor and was a member of the Navy for 30 years. Through the years, he loved to do one thing.

“I’ve been dancing for a long time, most of my life. I just like it. I can’t dance like I used to because my balance is off, but I do my best,” Melson said.

“He will dance women into the ground, and I’ve heard he dances with women 30 years younger than him,” said one post member.

He is grateful to have his friends and family alongside him to celebrate this major milestone.

“I’m just excited for so many people coming out here wishing me a happy birthday. Of course, my family has a big get together tomorrow. I have a big family,” Melson said.

For his birthday, Melson shared the secret for a long life.

“The secret to longevity is don’t die early. I hope you take it to heart,” Melson said. He and his family both hope that his life will be filed with laughter and continuous dancing.

