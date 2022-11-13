First Alert: There is a Freeze Warning in place until 9am Sunday morning

Cover/bring in plants and pets
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cold air will continue to dominate the area as we head into next week. Sunday morning until 9am there is a Freeze Warning in place. Be sure to cover or bring in any plants or pets that you have outdoors. Give yourself a free extra minutes if you are headed out early morning. The very cold temperatures can cause your tire pressure to drop. Check your dashboards for the low tire pressure light you may need to add air to your tires.

Highs for Sunday will be in the lower 50s. Jackets are need all of next week, high temperatures will remain in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. The next chance of rain moves in later Monday evening into early morning Tuesday. On and off again showers stick around all day Tuesday, do not forget your umbrellas. Stay warm and have a great week.

