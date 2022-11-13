Philadelphia businesses host Holiday Open House

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The holiday shopping season has begun in one Neshoba County city.

Philadelphia hosted its Holiday Open House where several businesses came together to hold special discounts and sales to get more customers out to shop.

Misty Robinson was one shopper that traveled from De Kalb to take advantage of all the good deals.

“Well, I just love this area. There is not much in De Kalb to shop at, so I come up here every year and go Christmas shopping at the Open House. Sunday is just a good day to come out and shop. Everyone has good sales and it’s just real enjoyable. Everybody is just so polite, sweet, and just good buys,” said Robinson.

If you missed out today, the city of Philadelphia will be hosting Small Business Saturday on November 26.

The city will also be hosting its Christmas parade Monday, December 5 at 6 p.m.

