Pick-six lifts Alcorn State over Bethune-Cookman 17-14

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Andrew Smith’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter lifted Alcorn State to a 17-14 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

Jalon Jones’ 9-yard touchdown run and his 10-yard scoring pass to Kemari Averett in the second half had rallied the Wildcats (5-5, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) to a 14-10 lead before Smith’s pick-six of Jones with 4:39 remaining.

Bethune-Cookman’s fourth lost fumble ended the Wildcats’ final possession.

Jarveon Howard rushed for 129 yards on 32 carries with a touchdown for the Braves (2-8, 3-4).

Jones was 22 of 34 for 228 yards passing.

The Wildcats left their Daytona Beach campus on Wednesday because of the possible threat and disruption of Hurricane Nicole. They stayed and practiced in Jackson, Miss., leading up to the game.

