Saints’ offense stalls on the road; Steelers win, 20-10

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson pulls in a TD reception Sunday (Nov. 13) in a 20-10 loss to the...
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson pulls in a TD reception Sunday (Nov. 13) in a 20-10 loss to the Steelers.(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WVUE) - The Saints’ season to forget got amplified Sunday (Nov. 13) in the Steel City, where they lost to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Steelers, 20-10.

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton completed 17 of 27 passes for 174 yards and one touchdown. Dalton was intercepted twice.

The Saints (3-7) found the end zone only once in the contest. Dalton connected with Juwan Johnson for a 15-yard touchdown.

Alvin Kamara had 8 carries for 26 yards.

Pickett ran for a touchdown and rookie wide receiver George Pickens also had a 1-yard touchdown run for the Steelers (3-6).

New Orleans has lost two in a row and four of its last five games.

The Saints host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday at noon on Fox 8. Coverage begins with the Fox 8 Tailgate at 10 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Alexander Starks, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in...
Starks sentenced to 40 years without parole
A man died in a car crash early Friday in Lauderdale County.
York man dies in wreck on interstate
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
NPF parade shooting caught on video
Neshoba Central's defense celebrates after senior, Silas Massey's, interception vs Columbus.
Rockets defense shuts down the Falcons in round one of the MHSAA 5A playoffs
JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
Vicksburg leaders pass resolution supporting new Jackson State University stadium

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener