Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found in Jackson

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found(Brister family)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle of a missing Greenwood woman was found in a Jackson apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

The Jackson Police Department discovered the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, at Northtown Apartment Complex.

According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was supposed to attend an event in Indianola, Mississippi yesterday, but her daughter never showed up.

Brister also has an eleven-month-old daughter.

Anyone with information on Brister’s whereabouts is urged to call 9-1-1, JPD, or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

