Veterans receive free flights to show appreciation for their sacrifice and service.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Saturday, flights were coming in and out of the John Bell Williams Airport in Raymond.

However, these weren’t your usual flights, there was a unique twist. All service members were able to fly for free in honor of Veteran’s Day weekend.

”We’ve got guys that have come from around the country to fly airplanes for these people,” said John Mosley, owner of Hangars 360 Aircraft Services and Clinton Body Shop. “They’ve brought their own airplanes. Nobody is getting paid for it, nobody is paying for anything, we do it for free.”

“Oh, it’s awesome that they are actually giving flights to veterans because flying is not a cheap hobby, and it’s nice that you can actually get out and enjoy it not costing an arm and a leg,” said Sergeant Shain Keith, who was a member of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division.

The sergeant served 12 years in the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne Division.

“Two tours to Iraq, I actually invaded back in March of 2003 and my last tour was in September of 2007,” said Keith.

To thank Keith and all other military members for the service given to this country, from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. more than one hundred brave men and women had the chance to fly in historic airplanes and helicopters, all for free.

“We’re just happy to do it to bring a little happiness to their day,” said Mosley.

It was about a 14-minute round trip.

For many, it’s their first time being airborne since they left the military.

Mosley said this is just their way of saying Thank you to the veterans for their bravery and service.

“It means everything,” Mosley expressed. “If you’re going to have these military airplanes then you should want to give back. These planes helped secure our freedom just like these veterans did, so we want to share them and let other people enjoy them and see what they’re about. We try to keep the history alive and keep the airplanes flying.”

“Veterans are a lot of times the most underlooked people in society so it’s nice that people realize just how important their veterans and their active military are,” said Keith.

Hangers 360 Aircraft Services and Clinton Body Shop sponsored this event.

This marks the seventh year this has taken place, Mosley said they plan to keep this annual tradition going again next year.

