Waynesboro Youth Roundtable focuses on family loss, careers

A youth roundtable was held at the Waynesboro City Auditorium Saturday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro City Auditorium hosted an anti-violence event just for young people Saturday.

A first-ever youth roundtable gave young students a chance to interact with a panel of community leaders.

Speakers talked about how to deal with the loss of a loved one and career choices during the event.

Organizers hoped they were able to give some good advice to the children who attended.

“One thing is to let the kids know that they have a voice as well,” event organizer Anetia Beal-Norsworthy said. “You know, if we start that voice out early, then who knows when they get on up into adulthood, they’ll be able to know how to use their voice to voice things, things that need to be changed or things that need to be better.”

The event was co-hosted by Best Day Ever Counseling, Coaching and Consulting, Operation Recovery and Drug Awareness Prevention.

